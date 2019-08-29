  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMNFL Preseason Football
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMBig Brother
    View All Programs
by Brooke Katz | CBS 11
Filed Under:DFW News, Fort Worth, Hurricane Dorian, hurricane tracking, national weather service, NWS, radiosonde, weather balloons, Weather Forecast

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The National Weather Service office in Fort Worth is launching extra weather balloons to help with the forecast for Hurricane Dorian.

The team usually sends up two balloons per day, but now they’ll be sending up four.

“When we have a hurricane we need that data, but we need it at a much higher resolution,” said meteorologist Tom Bradshaw.

The storm may be thousands of miles away, but Bradshaw says what’s happening right now over Texas plays a key role in where the storm moves next.

“The storm systems that are basically going to steer Dorian are actually coming out of the western and central parts of the U.S. into the Southeast,” Bradshaw said.

About two dozen other National Weather Service offices across the central and eastern U.S. are also sending up the extra balloons daily.

Weather balloon at National Weather Service in Fort Worth (CBS 11)

Meteorologists attach a specialized piece of equipment called a radiosonde to the balloon.

It sends back information about wind, temperature and humidity.

The balloons float up to around 100,000 feet, sending back data every second as they rise.

Once the balloon pops, a parachute takes the radiosonde back to the ground where it can be sent back to The National Weather Service.

Comments