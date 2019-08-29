ARLINGTON (CBSDFW.COM) – During the summer you could always count on Six Flags Over Texas being open seven days a week… now changes to the schedule mean more chances to visit the park.
Six Flags announced that the park in Arlington is moving to year-round operations on weekends, holidays and special dates in January and February.
In a statement park president Steve Martindale said, “With our vast collection of thrills for all ages, coupled with the region’s mild temperatures, expanding to a year-round operating schedule will give our members and season pass holders even greater value for their money.”
The changes are effective immediately, so that means this year — after Six Flags Holiday in the Park — the park will be open the next weekend and forward.
Six Flags Over Texas will also be open holidays, regardless if it falls on a weekend, and selectively choose opening dates during the week for big events happening in the Arlington Entertainment District or across North Texas.
