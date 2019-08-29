Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are investigating after an ATM machine was ripped apart at a local bank.
The vandalism and theft happened at a Chase bank in the 3700 block of West Illinois Avenue.
Investigators say the thieves used a stolen pickup to drive up to the machine, attach a chain to the front cover, and pull the cash box out.
Officers later found the stolen truck abandoned, but there was no sign of the thieves or the stolen cash.
No word on exactly how much money was taken.
