  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 11 News at 11am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:ATM Robber, ATM Smash & Grab, ATM Theft, chase bank, Dallas, dallas police, DFW News, smash and grab, Smash-&-Grab, theft


DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are investigating after an ATM machine was ripped apart at a local bank.

The vandalism and theft happened at a Chase bank in the 3700 block of West Illinois Avenue.

(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Investigators say the thieves used a stolen pickup to drive up to the machine, attach a chain to the front cover, and pull the cash box out.

Officers later found the stolen truck abandoned, but there was no sign of the thieves or the stolen cash.

No word on exactly how much money was taken.

Comments