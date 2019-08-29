UNITED STATES (CBSDFW.COM) – Happy Plugs of New York is recalling about 9,400 Happy Plugs Bluetooth Wireless II Headphones sold in the U.S. and Canada.
The micro-USB charging cable packaged with the headphones can cause the headphones to overheat, posing a burn hazard.
The firm has received one report of the headphones overheating while plugged into their micro-USB charging cables. No injuries were reported.
This recall involves Happy Plugs Wireless II Bluetooth Headphones sold with an external micro-USB charging cable.
The micro-USB charging cable is a black cable about 20 inches in length with a USB 2.0 port on one end and a micro-USB port on the other.
The UPC is printed on the back of the product packaging in the lower right corner and the item number is printed on the bottom of the product packaging.
The following headphones are included in this recall:
|
Item #
|
Color
|
UPC
|
Item # 7620 Happy Plugs Wireless II
|
Black Gold
|
811613031059
|
Item # 7621 Happy Plugs Wireless II
|
Black
|
811613031066
|
Item # 7622 Happy Plugs Wireless II
|
White
|
811613031073
|
Item # 7623 Happy Plugs Wireless II
|
Pink Gold
|
811613031080
|
Item # 7624 Happy Plugs Wireless II
|
Matte Gold
|
811613031097
|
Item # 7625 Happy Plugs Wireless II
|
Space Gray
|
811613031103
|
Item # 7626 Happy Plugs Wireless II
|
White Marble
|
811613031110
|
Item # 7627 Happy Plugs Wireless II
|
Botanica Exotica
|
811613031127
|
Item # 7629 Happy Plugs Wireless II
|
Pink Marble
|
811613032056
|
Item # 7630 Happy Plugs Wireless II
|
Leopard
|
811613032063
The headphones, manufactured in China, were sold at Macy’s stores nationwide and online at happyplugs.com from January 2019, through May 2019, for between $10 and $40.
