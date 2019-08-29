  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Consumer, danger, DFW News, fire, Happy Plugs, headphones, Music, Recall, USB, wireless

UNITED STATES (CBSDFW.COM) – Happy Plugs of New York is recalling about 9,400 Happy Plugs Bluetooth Wireless II Headphones sold in the U.S. and Canada.

The micro-USB charging cable packaged with the headphones can cause the headphones to overheat, posing a burn hazard.

The firm has received one report of the headphones overheating while plugged into their micro-USB charging cables. No injuries were reported.

(credit: Happy Plugs of New York)

This recall involves Happy Plugs Wireless II Bluetooth Headphones sold with an external micro-USB charging cable.

The micro-USB charging cable is a black cable about 20 inches in length with a USB 2.0 port on one end and a micro-USB port on the other.

The UPC is printed on the back of the product packaging in the lower right corner and the item number is printed on the bottom of the product packaging.

The following headphones are included in this recall:

Item #

Color

UPC

Item # 7620 Happy Plugs Wireless II

Black Gold

811613031059

Item # 7621 Happy Plugs Wireless II

Black

811613031066

Item # 7622‎ Happy Plugs Wireless II

White

811613031073

Item # 7623‎ Happy Plugs Wireless II

Pink Gold

811613031080

Item # 7624‎ Happy Plugs Wireless II

Matte Gold

811613031097

Item # 7625‎ Happy Plugs Wireless II

Space Gray

811613031103

Item # 7626‎ Happy Plugs Wireless II

White Marble

811613031110‎

Item # 7627‎ Happy Plugs Wireless II

Botanica Exotica

811613031127

Item # 7629‎ Happy Plugs Wireless II

Pink Marble

811613032056

Item # 7630‎ Happy Plugs Wireless II

Leopard

811613032063

 

The headphones, manufactured in China, were sold at Macy’s stores nationwide and online at happyplugs.com from January 2019, through May 2019, for between $10 and $40.

Comments