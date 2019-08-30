ALLEN (CBSDFW.COM) — Allen’s Jalen Guyton grew up dreaming of wearing a silver and blue star, his parents even have the pictures to prove it.
“One of the things that we always teach our kids is ‘Believe you can be anything you want to,'” Jalen’s father, Jeff Guyton, said. “And I think he literally takes that every single day and runs with it.”
The 22-year-old’s standout moment was in the final moment’s of the Cowboy’s final preseason game against Tampa Bay.
Guyton ran through a couple of defenders, sprung 69 yards down the sideline and into the end zone — scoring his first NFL touchdown for the Dallas Cowboys.
“When I realized that he was actually going to be able to run the whole way, I think I probably took every step he took,” his mother Brandee said. “[I] jumped and screamed and cried and laughed.”
No matter what his future holds, Guyton’s father said scoring for the Cowboys was a dream come true.
“Ending on a high note like that… It’s a really good feeling. You can’t ask for anything more,” he said.
