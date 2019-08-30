Comments
FRISCO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – FC Dallas has a new co-captain, and at only 10-years-old she’s a warrior in more ways than one.
Soccer player Brynn Moore signed a two-day contract with the team on Friday. She’s in the fight of her life to beat cancer. And as co-captain for the FC Dallas Kick Childhood Cancer match against FC Cincinnati on Saturday, August 31, Moore intends to represent!
Cheer her on as she walks out with the team at tomorrow’s game at Toyota Stadium.
In September, FC Dallas joins CBS 11 in the second annual Pulling Together event (a Texas-sized tug-of-war) to fight pediatric cancer on the 14th.
And the team’s efforts to raise awareness don’t end there. FC Dallas players will visit with patients at a local children’s hospital on Sept. 24.
