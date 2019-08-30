The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and Federal Railroad Administration found Union Pacific’s signal equipment was working as intended and complied with the applicable federal regulations. Additionally, the NTSB found Union Pacific was not the cause of the accident, but rather the parade organizers, the City of Midland and Midland County. A Texas trial court and the Court of Appeals ruled Union Pacific complied with federal law and was not legally responsible for this tragic accident, and the Texas Supreme Court refused to hear the case. Filing with the U.S. Supreme Court is the plaintiffs’ final opportunity to appeal the trial court’s decision.

Veterans are a critical part of our company, bringing unique experience and skills. We’ve consistently supported the military throughout Union Pacific’s more than 155-year history. Today, more than 17% of employees have military experience, with some still active in the National Guard or Reserves. In the last five years, 24 percent of new hires were veterans. In addition to hiring, Union Pacific is proud to support troops in a variety of ways, such as through the Wounded Warrior Project.