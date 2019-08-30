DETROIT (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A safety alert for pickup and SUV owners — the Ford Motor Company is recalling more than 550,000 vehicles because seat backs may not properly restrain passengers in a crash.
The recall is for North American trucks and SUVs including certain 2018 through 2020 F-150 pickups, 2019 and 2020 Super Duty trucks, 2018 and 2019 Explorer SUVs, and 2019 and 2020 Expedition SUVs. All have manual driver or front passenger seat-back recliner mechanisms.
Also included in the recall are some 2020 Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs with rear seats with manual seat-back mechanisms.
Ford says the trucks may not have a third pawl needed for seat strength, increasing the risk of injury in a crash. So far the company says they haven’t received any reports of crashes or injuries.
Dealers will inspect seat structures and replace them if needed. Most are expected to pass. Owners will be notified starting October 7.
