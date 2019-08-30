LANCASTER (CBSDFW.COM) — After investigating a staffer accused of making racist comments to a 14-year-old Hispanic student earlier this week, Lancaster ISD has let that employee go.
Parents of the Barack and Michelle Obama Ninth Grade Center student said they were “furious” after they say a staffer threatened the teen — a U.S. citizen — with deportation.
“He told him, ‘Even though you are a citizen, Trump is working on a law where he can deport you, too, because of your mom’s status,'” the teen’s mother said.
And although she didn’t want to be identified, she did visit the school looking for answers, and got the staffer to show her what he showed her son — a coin emblazoned with the word “ICE.”
She said the staffer was trying to teach her son a lesson for responding with, “yeah,” instead of “yes, sir.”
Since the initial accusation, another student has come forward saying he had a similar experience.
At a school board meeting Thursday evening, parents said more needs to be done.
LULAC Council President Dr. Sheryl Santos-Hatchett said one bad apple spoils the bunch.
“I think it’s a matter of maybe training and not knowing the law,” Santos-Hatchett said.
You must log in to post a comment.