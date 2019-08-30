Comments
CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Richardson man who was arrested for fatally shooting his co-worker outside his Carrollton home was today convicted of murder.
Tonniel Marquis Brown was sentenced to life in prison for the death of 56-year-old Jose Ruiz, who was shot to death when he left his apartment.
It happened shortly before 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at 3420 Country Square Drive.
Investigators said Brown’s motive was a workplace dispute between the two men the day before the shooting.
