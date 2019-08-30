WEATHERSTORMS IN NORTH TEXAS | Alerts | Radar | Upload Images | Weather App |
  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    8:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS 11 News at 10pm
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anger, CBS 11 News, Country Square Drive, Crime, Death, Jose Ruiz, murder conviction, Shooting, Temper, Tonniel Marquis Brown


CARROLLTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A Richardson man who was arrested for fatally shooting his co-worker outside his Carrollton home was today convicted of murder.

Tonniel Marquis Brown was sentenced to life in prison for the death of 56-year-old Jose Ruiz, who was shot to death when he left his apartment.

It happened shortly before 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, January 23, 2018 at 3420 Country Square Drive.

Investigators said Brown’s motive was a workplace dispute between the two men the day before the shooting.

Tonniel Marquis Brown (credit: Carrollton Police Department)

Comments