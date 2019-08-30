



The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Los Angeles Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs died from a lethal mix of alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone when he was found unresponsive in a North Texas hotel room while in town to face the Texas Rangers.

Skaggs aspirated the contents of his stomach, ultimately causing his death, according to the medical examiner. They also ruled his death accidental.

Skaggs’ family said they’re shocked that an employee of the Los Angeles Angels played a part in his death. They released a statement that said in part:

We are heartbroken to learn that the passing of our beloved Tyler was the result of a combination of dangerous drugs and alcohol. That is completely out of character for someone who worked so hard to become a Major League baseball player and had a very promising future in the game he loved so much.

Southlake police found the 27-year-old pitcher inside a Hilton hotel room at 1400 Plaza Place in July, where he was pronounced dead.

During the early stages of the investigation, police said they didn’t suspect foul play and also ruled out suicide.

The sudden death of Skaggs was felt across the nation as fans and players mourned the loss of a young star.

The Southlake Police Department’s investigation into Skaggs’ death is ongoing.

His family vowed they will “not rest until we learn the truth about how Tyler came into possession of these narcotics, including who supplied them.”