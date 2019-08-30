PROSPER (CBSDFW.COM) — The inaugural game in Prosper ISD’s new $52 million dollar football stadium ended with a win for the team and excited fans.
After years of anticipation, thousands came to check out the Prosper Eagles’ new home.
Residents for over a decade, Penny Martin and her husband see the stadium as another sign of the suburb’s growth.
“We’ve been looking forward to it, driving past it all the time,” Martin said.
The opportunities it offers students extends far beyond football.
“Our football team is not the biggest group out here tonight. Our band is three times that size,” said district athletic director Valerie Little. “We’re excited about the cheer, our yell group, we’ve got broadcast students running our video board.”
And for parents like Sean McKernan, it’s a chance to see their children shine in a bigger spotlight.
“Regardless of the venue that your kids are playing in, you’re just proud your kids are participating, your kids are giving the effort following a passion they may have,” McKernan said.
