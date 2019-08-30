CAMPBELL, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A search party found the body of a 74-year-old man who was missing for three days in Hunt County.
On the night of August 28, the Hunt County Sheriff’s Office was notified by Clarence Warren’s family that he was missing. He had left his home on foot and he wasn’t picking up his cell phone.
The next day, a large scale search including a Rescue K-9 Team began. It covered more than 100 acres and consisted of more than 100 volunteers trained in search and rescue as well as drones, ATV’s, Mounted Unit, and K-9 teams.
Warren’s body was found several hours into the search.
“This is not the outcome that we hoped for and our thoughts and prayers are with Mr. Warren’s family for their loss. I personally want to thank everyone that assisted in the search and for not giving up. The CART team and CERT team provide resources and manpower that are not available to us on a daily basis and their response was incredible,” said Sheriff Randy Meeks.
