DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The driver of a semi tractor-trailer is recovering in the hospital this morning after his rig plummeted off the interstate.
The accident happened in the westbound lanes of Interstate-30 — near Loop 12.
Investigators believe it was around 2:30 a.m. when the driver had a blowout, lost control of the semi and rolled off the highway, down into a pond.
Emergency workers rescued the driver, who was trapped for a short time.
The man was taken to a local hospital, but is expected to recover from his injuries.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash, but only two lanes of traffic were getting by as a wrecker tried to get the semi uprighted and off the highway.
