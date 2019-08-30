Comments
CLEVELAND, Ohio (CBSNEWS.COM) – The brother of U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is facing multiple murder charges in Cleveland, Ohio. Police say Tevin Biles-Thomas is under arrest for a New Year’s Eve house party shooting that killed three people and wounded several others.
Biles-Thomas is the older brother of the 22-year-old Olympic champion. The four-time gold medalist did not grow up with Biles-Thomas, but was adopted by her grandparents and raised just outside of Houston, in Spring, Texas.
