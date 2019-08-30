CBS 11 Pep RallyCBS 11 Was Live At Keller High School | Pics And Video Here
Filed Under:Cleveland, Murder, New Year's Eve, new year's eve party, Shooting, Simone Biles, Spring Texas, Tevin Biles-Thomas


CLEVELAND, Ohio (CBSNEWS.COM) – The brother of U.S. Olympic gymnast Simone Biles is facing multiple murder charges in Cleveland, Ohio. Police say Tevin Biles-Thomas is under arrest for a New Year’s Eve house party shooting that killed three people and wounded several others.

(credit: Liberty County [Ohio] Sheriff’s Office)

Biles-Thomas is the older brother of the 22-year-old Olympic champion. The four-time gold medalist did not grow up with Biles-Thomas, but was adopted by her grandparents and raised just outside of Houston, in Spring, Texas.

◊◊◊ Click Here To Read The Complete Story On cbsnews.com ◊◊◊

Comments