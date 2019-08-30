NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Sept. 1 marks a day of celebration for craft beer lovers in Texas.
New laws go into effect that will allow manufacturing breweries to sell beer-to go, just like every other state in the union.
Wims Bens from Lakewood Brewing in Garland said Texas was the last one.
“For us, this is a really good way to sample people on what we do, and come up with new innovative ideas and if they work go out to market,” Bens said.
For years, breweries were only allowed to sell for consumption on their premises, but now — thanks to collaborative lobbying efforts — that is all changing.
John Prittchet from Wild Acre in Fort Worth said there is just a lot of momentum behind it.
“People saw the value of in it and it’s really supporting entrepreneurism, and craft beer is a great story of American small business,” Prittchet said.
The maximum to-go purchase is one case per customer.
