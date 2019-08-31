DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — It was cut day in the NFL Saturday, and here’s a look at some of the guys the Dallas Cowboys let go to obtain their current 53-man roster.
Running backs Jordan Chunn and Darius Jackson said goodbye, and so did 7th round pick Mike Weber. And with the Cowboys only keeping two running backs currently — Tony Pollard and Alfred Morris — it leaves room for speculation that a deal with Zeke Elliot could be wrapped up soon.
The Cowboys also released linebacker Chris Covington, a draft pick from last year.
Unfortunately for former Allen High School and University of North Texas football star Jaylen Guyton, he will have to continue his NFL dream elsewhere. Fifth round pick Mike Jackson was left off the team as well.
Beaten out for the right to back-up Dak Prescott by Cooper Rush, quarterback Mike White has also been cut.
The biggest surprise, though, may be receiver Cedrick Wilson getting let go after performing great in the pre-season. The team ultimately chose Devin White over Wilson.
