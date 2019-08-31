Comments
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Dallas County Assistant District Attorney Justin Lord was found dead at his home Saturday.
Details on Lord’s death are unknown at this time; however, the Dallas County DA’s office asks the public to “respect the privacy of his family, friends and DA staff” as they mourn.
“We are absolutely heartbroken. Justin Lord was not only a dedicated attorney, he was also an unwavering advocate for our community — devoting his career to public service and the safety of Dallas County,” said Criminal District Attorney John Creuzot. “There will never be any words to describe how devastating this loss is for his family, friends and coworkers.”
Lord served as the Chief of Division E of the DA’s Office, where he supervised felony prosecutors in seven district courts.
