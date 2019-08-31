FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — The Naval Air Station Fort Worth Joint Reserve Base received an aircraft in Hurricane Dorian’s path.
Hurricane evacuation pilot Lt. Kevin Gordon flew the P-8 aircraft in from Jacksonville, Florida Saturday morning.
“Lots of tax payer dollars tied up in these aircrafts and we have to protect those national assets,” Gordon said.
Residents on the east coast are in a similar boat — they’re protecting their goods and avoiding detrimental impact. But as the storm approaches Georgia and South Carolina, more military aircrafts could also make way to North Texas.
Commander Pat Coffey is known as the ‘air boss.’ And as the air operations officer, he told CBS 11 News that hurricane evacuation is a safe haven for military aircraft every year from natural disasters.
Officials are now tasked with making real-time assessments with aircraft pertinent to the nation’s security.
From P-3s to C-40s to F-15s, there is space and safety from the category 4 storm right here in Fort Worth
“After we get the all-clear from back home and normal operations are stood back up, we’ll Depart Naval Fort Worth for Jacksonville,” Gordon said.
