MIDLAND/ODESSA, TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A suspect allegedly involved with a mass shooting in Midland and Odessa, Texas has been shot and killed, police said.

Midland, Texas mayor Jerry Morales confirms to CNN that at least five people are dead and at least 21 people, including four officers, were injured in today’s shootings.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-30s.

Police initially believed there may have been two active shooters driving in two separate vehicles in both cities. Midland police said there is “no active shooter at this time,” but officials are still investigating leads.

One suspect was believed to be at the Cinergy, a movie theatre in Odessa, and the other was believed to be driving on Loop 250 in Midland.

The two vehicles in question were a gold/white small Toyota truck and a USPS Postal Van that Odessa police say was hijacked.

The Odessa Police Department told the public to stay away from these areas and stay indoors.

“Everyone is encouraged to get off the road and use extreme caution!” police posted online. “All law enforcement is currently searching for the suspect and more information will be released as soon as it becomes available,” the post continued.

All agencies are investigating reports of possible suspects and more information will be released as soon as it becomes available.

**This is a developing story.**