HALTOM CITY (CBSDFW.COM) — A 7-year-old girl has died and a 5-year-old girl is in critical condition after being found in a Haltom City apartment pool Saturday evening.
Haltom City police responded to the call Aug. 31 at the Spring Lake Apartment Homes near Highway 377.
When officers arrived, witnesses at the pool were performing CPR on the two girls. Both were taken to a nearby hospital where Ivana Mbouna, 7, later died.
The 5-year-old is currently in ICU.
Police are still investigating.
