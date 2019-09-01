FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — American Airlines has extended cancellations for the Boeing 737 MAX through Dec. 3.
In a statement released by the Fort Worth-based airline, it was said that they still believe the MAX will be re-certified by this year.
American Airlines remains confident that impending software updates to the Boeing 737 MAX, along with the new training elements Boeing is developing in coordination with our union partners, will lead to recertification of the aircraft this year. We are in continuous contact with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), Department of Transportation (DOT), National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) and other regulatory authorities.
The airline is extending cancellations for the MAX through Dec. 3. so customers and team members can “more reliably plan their upcoming travel on American.”
Approximately 140 flights will be canceled per day until then.
You must log in to post a comment.