ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Kyle Seager, Tom Murphy and Daniel Vogelbach hit home runs and the Seattle Mariners beat the Texas Rangers 11-3 on Sunday.

Seager sealed the victory with a three-run homer in the eighth inning. In 153 career games against the Rangers, he has 28 homers and 99 RBIs, his most against any team.

Yusei Kikuchi (6-9) benefited from Seattle’s four first-inning runs. Dee Gordon chased Brett Martin (1-3) from the game after just two outs with a two-run single.

Texas loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the first but managed only one run on a groundout by Rougned Odor.

The Mariners stretched their lead to 6-1 in the third when the first two batters, Murphy and Vogelbach, homered against Luke Farrell. Vogelbach drove in two runs, one with a bases-loaded walk in the first.

In the bottom of the third, Rangers rookie Nick Solak tripled home a run and scored on another grounder by Odor.

Newly recalled Rangers right-hander Ian Gibaut retired the first five batters he faced but wildness led to him walking in a run with two out in the fifth for a 7-3 Mariners lead. The Mariners drew nine walks from seven Texas pitchers, who also hit three batters.

Seager’s homer increased the lead to 10-3. Tim Lopes drove in the final run with a ninth-inning double.

Kikuchi allowed three runs in five innings. He has exceeded five innings in only one of his last six starts.

The teams split the four-game set. Seattle won the season series 12-7.

The Rangers are now 67-71 and will play against the New York Yankees tomorrow at 12:05 p.m.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)