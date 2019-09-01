



After a mass shooting left seven victims dead in West Texas Saturday, CBS 11 investigative reporter Brian New traveled to a small town outside of Waco, where the suspected shooter had a history.

Records show that 36-year-old Seth Ator and his parents have ties to Lorena, Texas.

During his invesitgation, New found Ator had a run-in with the local sheriff’s office that led to an arrest, but former classmates of the alleged shooter say they don’t remember him to be a trouble maker. In fact, they remember him to be a little bit of a loner — but for the most part just another average guy.

One day following the fatal shooting, the FBI executed a search warrant at an address connected to Ator — a metal shack off a dirt road in Odessa.

On Saturday, sources confirmed Ator was let go from his job at a local trucking company, but officials do not believe that was his motive for the shooting.

Sources say Ator was staying in the shack. But years before he went on a killing spree — he lived in Lorena.

He graduated from a local high school in 2001, and just months after graduating he was arrested for criminal trespassing and evading arrest. He pleaded guilty to both charges and was sentenced to 24 months probation.

However, Ator was still able to obtain an AR style rifle that he used in the attack. Law enforcement sources told CBS News that how Ator obtained his gun will be addressed by officials in the coming days.

Neighbors say the family moved away years ago — for reasons unknown at this time — and hadn’t heard from them since.

As for Ator’s social media imprint — it’s still unclear whether he wasn’t on social media much or if his accounts were taken down by law enforcement before they released his identity.