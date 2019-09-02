Comments
UPDATED Sept. 2: To include information on second death.
HALTOM CITY (CBSDFW.COM) — Two little girls have died after being found unresponsive in a Haltom City apartment swimming pool over the weekend.
It was just before 7:00 p.m. on Saturday when Haltom City police were called out to the Spring Lake Apartment Homes, in the 5300 block of Springlake Parkway.
When officers arrived, witnesses at the pool were performing CPR on the two girls. Both were taken to the hospital where 7-year-old Ivana Mbouna was pronounced dead.
One day later, after being hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit at Cook Children’s Medical Center, the medical examiner confirmed the death of 5-year-old Gervina Mbouna.
Police are investigating the drownings.
