UPDATED: September 2, 2019  4:35 PM
Filed Under:Amber Alert, Irene Alejandra Nunez, Kevin Mauricio Caceres, Pearland Police, stepfather, Texas News

UPDATE: The Amber Alert out of the Houston area has been cancelled after a teen and her stepfather were found Monday afternoon in Beaumont.

Kevin Mauricio Caceres was arrested and will be charged with kidnapping, police said.

PEARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – There is still no sign of a Houston-area 15-year-old who authorities say was taken by her stepfather.

Authorities are looking for Irene Alejandra Nunez who was last seen around 4:00 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Wagon Trail Road in Pearland.

AMBER ALERT: Irene Alejandra Nunez and Kevin Mauricio Caceres

Police believe she is with 37-year-old Kevin Mauricio Caceres.

According to police, Caceres is driving a 2013 white Buick Enclave with license plate MLM7190.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Pearland Police Department at (281) 997-4186.

Pearland is about 20 miles southeast of Houston.

 

