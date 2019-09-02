UPDATE: The Amber Alert out of the Houston area has been cancelled after a teen and her stepfather were found Monday afternoon in Beaumont.

Kevin Mauricio Caceres was arrested and will be charged with kidnapping, police said.

PEARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – There is still no sign of a Houston-area 15-year-old who authorities say was taken by her stepfather.

Authorities are looking for Irene Alejandra Nunez who was last seen around 4:00 p.m. Sunday in the 2700 block of Wagon Trail Road in Pearland.

Police believe she is with 37-year-old Kevin Mauricio Caceres.

According to police, Caceres is driving a 2013 white Buick Enclave with license plate MLM7190.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Pearland Police Department at (281) 997-4186.

Pearland is about 20 miles southeast of Houston.