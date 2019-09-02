



Time is running out for the Dallas Cowboys to sign All-Pro running back Ezekiel Elliott before the season’s first regular season game this coming weekend.

Despite a lot of chatter over the weekend on social media that the two sides were getting close to agreeing on a new contract, there’s been no announcement.

“Zeke Watch” has now entered a frightening stage for some Cowboys fans out at The Star in Frisco on Monday for tours or just fun on the turf.

Those fans CBS 11 spoke with got excited at posting from team insiders who were reporting a deal was imminent.

Now it’s Monday, less than a week away from kickoff against the Giants at AT&T Stadium and Elliott was a no show at practice, reportedly still in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico where he had been working out and preparing for the upcoming season.

Some fans said they think the team will be just fine starting the season without their standout running back, but others refuse to accept that Elliott won’t be on the field for the first game.

“You know it’s a team, it’s not one person,” said Cowboys fan Kirk Wenger. “We’ve got a lot of great athletes, I think we will have success even though he’s not on the field.”

Fellow fan, Jessica Rincon said she has not come to terms let with the fact Elliott might to be with the team for the first game.

“I guess I’m more of a hopeful person so he better sign,” she said.

There is a financial incentive for Elliott to return.

So far he’s only been fined $39,000 for missing practices.

But if he misses a game check, that amounts to more than $220,000 and reportedly the Cowboys could go after more than a million dollars of his signing bonus.

