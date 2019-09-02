Comments
DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The Dallas Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man they believe may be in danger.
Freddie Lee Whipple, 72, was last heard from by phone on August 26, 2019 at about 1 p.m., while he was at his home in the 300 block of Singleton Boulevard.
Police described Whipple as having gray hair and brown eyes. He is 5’8” tall and weighs 134 pounds. Whipple is possibly wearing a dark baseball cap, an orange polo, unknown pants and white tennis shoes.
If anyone has any information about the location of Freddie Whipple, they are asked to call 911 or the Dallas Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 214.671.4268.
