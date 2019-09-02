AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Services for Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper Moises Sanchez have been set for Thursday, September 5, in Edinburg, Texas.

Trooper Sanchez, 49, died August 24, nearly five months after he was shot in the line of duty.

The suspect was caught and charged with capital murder.

He is the 222nd DPS officer to die in the line of duty since 1823.

Trooper Sanchez served the department for more than four years, initially stationed in Rio Grande City before being transferred to Edinburg and finally Palmview, where he was stationed at the time of his death. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps from 1989 to 1993.

He is survived by his wife, Yvonne, two sons and a daughter.

DPS Director Steven McGraw said when Sanchez passed, the department had lost one of its finest.

“Trooper Sanchez demonstrated great strength and bravery as a Texas Trooper, and we will honor his selfless service and sacrifice forever,” McGraw said. “Our DPS family is deeply saddened by his passing, and we’re asking for continued prayers and support for Trooper Sanchez’s wife and three children as well as his countless friends and colleagues during this difficult time.”

A public visitation will be held Thursday, Sept. 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Legacy Chapels, located at 4610 S. Jackson Road in Edinburg.

His funeral will be held Friday, Sept. 6, from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Bert Ogden Arena, located at 4900 South Interstate 69C in Edinburg. Interment will follow at the Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission, Texas. Please note: Space at the cemetery is very limited; therefore, the interment will be for family and friends only.