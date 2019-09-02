  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth police are investigating after a man was shot in the leg as he drove along Interstate-30.

The man was traveling in the westbound lanes, near Linkcrest, when police say someone in another car pulled alongside and opened fire.

The victim was able to drive to a nearby business and call for help. He was taken to a local hospital. His injury was not life-threatening.

Police are still looking for the shooter.

