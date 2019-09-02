Comments
(CBSNEWS.COM) – “Devastating” Hurricane Dorian was battering parts of the Bahamas Monday morning with punishing 155 mph maximum sustained winds — down from 185 mph earlier — and inching along on its path of destruction, the National Hurricane Center said.
(CBSNEWS.COM) – “Devastating” Hurricane Dorian was battering parts of the Bahamas Monday morning with punishing 155 mph maximum sustained winds — down from 185 mph earlier — and inching along on its path of destruction, the National Hurricane Center said.
Storm surges in some places were raising water levels more than 20 feet above normal.
Dorian was ripping off roofs, overturning cars and tearing down power lines as people hunkered down in schools, churches and shelters.
◊◊◊ Click Here To Read the Very Latest On Hurricane Dorian ◊◊◊
You must log in to post a comment.