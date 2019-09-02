  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

AUSTIN (CBSNEWS.COM) – A series of loosened gun laws went into effect in Texas on Sunday — just one day after the state’s latest mass shooting, which left at least seven people dead. The new laws make it easier to carry guns in public places, including schools, apartment buildings and places of worship.

These measures were passed by the state’s Republican-controlled legislature and signed by Republican Governor Greg Abbott in June. An additional bill restricting guns in airports passed by lawmakers was vetoed by Abbott.

