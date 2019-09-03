DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – He’s only 7 years old, but his grasp of a real life problem and his attempt to try and solve it is turning a lot of heads and garnering plenty of attention.
Dallas 2nd grader Michael Smith, a.k.a. “Lil’ Money Mike” is spreading an anti-bullying message through his new rap song and video.
“The reason I made that song is because I want kids in schools to stop bullying other kids in school,” said Smith.
His song “Bully Proof” was posted to Youtube just a couple of days ago and the views are quickly rising.
At the time of this story his music video had north of 1,400 views.
“Stop talking mean to people, and stop saying rude things to people and be nice to a person,” said Smith about how easy it is to be kind and stop bullying from happening.
His grandmother Sherilynn Smith says in one word she is “Proud” of how her young grandson is using his rare talent to spread a strong positive message.
“People that meet him… he just has that magnetic personality. People just like him they take to him,” she said.
When asked how long he plans to be rapping for “Lil Money Mike” said, “I’m going to keep on going and going until I’m old and old and old.”
