DALLAS COUNTY DEPUTY CONSTABLE, DEPUTY CONSTABLE DENISSE ESCOBEDO, official oppression, failure to report a felony with serious bodily injury, impersonating a public servant, internal investigation, PRECINCT 5

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Precinct 5 Deputy Constable Denisse Escobedo has been arrested and charged with official oppression, failure to report a felony with serious bodily injury and impersonating a public servant.

The Dallas County Constable’s Office said Deputy Escobedo was placed on administrative leave on Monday, September 2 and will remain there during the ongoing criminal and internal investigations.

Dallas County Precinct 5 Deputy Constable Denisse Escobedo

“This department and my command staff are fully assisting and cooperating with the Dallas Police Department as this investigation unfolds,” Precinct 5 Constable Michael Orozco said in a news release Tuesday.

So far, no other details have been released on this case.

