DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Precinct 5 Deputy Constable Denisse Escobedo has been arrested and charged with official oppression, failure to report a felony with serious bodily injury and impersonating a public servant.
The Dallas County Constable’s Office said Deputy Escobedo was placed on administrative leave on Monday, September 2 and will remain there during the ongoing criminal and internal investigations.
“This department and my command staff are fully assisting and cooperating with the Dallas Police Department as this investigation unfolds,” Precinct 5 Constable Michael Orozco said in a news release Tuesday.
So far, no other details have been released on this case.
