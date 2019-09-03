Comments
TARRANT COUNTY (CBSDFW.COM) – A utility crew is working to remove a power pole that fell onto a home in Forest Hill.
It was between 6:30 and 7:00 a.m. when the Oncor power pole fell on the house in the 3500 block of Archer Lane.
No one was injured when the pole and line went down, but several customers in the area were left without power. There were downed electrical lines in the street and police blocked off the area around the house.
A CBS 11 News crew at the scene said it didn’t appear that the pole was hit by a vehicle, but officials haven’t said exactly what caused it to fall.
