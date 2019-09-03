Comments
(CBS 11) – Jean-Baptiste “Illinois” Jacquet (1922-2004) was an American jazz tenor saxophonist. He is best known for his performance of “Flying Home” along with Lionel Hampton and his band.
He was only 19 years of age at that time!
“Flying Home” was written by Hampton and Benny Goodman in 1939. It is best described as a “jazz and jump” song. According to various sources, the song was based on a tune that Hampton would whistle to when he was about to take his first airline flight and was a bit nervous!
Sid Robin wrote the lyrics but today’s version is instrumental only. Orchestra leader Harry James did a version in 1965. Singer Ella Fitzgerald also recorded this song in 1979.
Today’s version runs 8:31. I think you will like it!
