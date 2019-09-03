DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – “Zeke Watch” had an effect on a Dallas sports legend on Tuesday.
As Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott arrived back in DFW from Cabo San Lucas in hopes of signing a new contract soon with the Dallas Cowboys, former Dallas Maverick Dirk Nowitzki said he was at DFW Airport during all the Elliott hoopla.
Nowitzki tweeted, “Came home from China to all these cameras at the airport. I thought to myself: “ Man. I still got it!!” Turns out they were all there for zeke….”
Came home from China to all these cameras at the airport. I thought to myself: “ Man. I still got it!!” Turns out they were all there for zeke….
— Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) September 3, 2019
Elliott later responded on Twitter with two identical emojis crying.
— Ezekiel Elliott (@EzekielElliott) September 4, 2019
Nowtizki, who likes to joke around onTwitter, retired from the Mavericks at the end of last season after 21 seasons with the team.
He remains a Dallas resident.
You must log in to post a comment.