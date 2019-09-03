Full CoverageThe Latest On The West Texas Shootings
Filed Under:Corporal James Santana, mass shooting, Odessa police, Odessa shooting, officer recovering, Officer Shot, Texas News, West Texas Shooting

ODESSA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Odessa Police posted a picture of their officer who was shot on Saturday to Facebook on Tuesday, showing Corporal James Santana waiving at the camera.

Corporal James Santana in the hospital (courtesy: Odessa Police Dept.)

The Police Department said, “Odessa Police Corporal James Santana is doing better and expected to be released later today. The Odessa Police Department would like to thank the public for all of their support and extend condolences to all other victims affected by this tragic event.”

Police ultimately shot and killed a West Texas gunman outside an Odessa movie theater after a wave of violence that spanned 10 miles, killing seven people and injuring dozens more.

 

