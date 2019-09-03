Comments
ODESSA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Odessa Police posted a picture of their officer who was shot on Saturday to Facebook on Tuesday, showing Corporal James Santana waiving at the camera.
The Police Department said, “Odessa Police Corporal James Santana is doing better and expected to be released later today. The Odessa Police Department would like to thank the public for all of their support and extend condolences to all other victims affected by this tragic event.”
Police ultimately shot and killed a West Texas gunman outside an Odessa movie theater after a wave of violence that spanned 10 miles, killing seven people and injuring dozens more.
