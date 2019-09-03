ODESSA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) -Odessa Police Corporal James Santana was released from the hospital Tuesday afternoon after being shot on Saturday.
Medical Center Health System shared the video on Facebook.
Earlier in the day, Odessa Police posted a picture of their officer Facebook on Tuesday, showing Corporal James Santana waiving at the camera.
The Police Department said, “Odessa Police Corporal James Santana is doing better and expected to be released later today. The Odessa Police Department would like to thank the public for all of their support and extend condolences to all other victims affected by this tragic event.”
Police ultimately shot and killed a West Texas gunman outside an Odessa movie theater after a wave of violence that spanned 10 miles, killing seven people and injuring dozens more.
