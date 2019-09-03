ODESSA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/CNN) – The sister of one of the victims in Saturday’s deadly shooting in Midland-Odessa has a plea and she wants everyone in America to hear it.
“I don’t know what the answers are,” said Carla Byrne. “I wish I knew. I’d shout them from the mountaintops if I knew.”
Like many struggling for answers following recent mass shootings, Byrne said she doesn’t know exactly what to do, but feels something has to change.
“This is an issue about humanity. We can’t just sit idly by anymore,” she said.
Byrne’s brother, Joe Griffith, was one of seven people killed in the shooting.
Not only is she hoping to keep her brother’s memory alive, but she wants to talk about finding solutions to gun violence.
“I think it starts with a conversation between the left and the right and forget about politics and forget about the NRA and forget about who is right and wrong,” she said.
She said she’s pleading for change so someone else’s family doesn’t feel the pain hers is feeling.
“We’re all human. We all have loved ones. I ask everyone too look at their loved ones, look at their family members, because they could be next,” she said.
