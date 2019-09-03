HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — When Popeyes got into the chicken sandwich game the result was rave reviews, long lines and often frustrated customers when supply couldn’t meet demand. But a customer in Texas recently took his frustration to a whole other level.
Houston police say a man pulled a gun at a restaurant after being told they were out of chicken sandwiches.
Lieutenant Larry Crowson says officers were called to the restaurant Monday night after a group of people tried to order several chicken sandwiches.
Crowson says, “When the manager told them they were out, one of the males became upset and pulled a pistol and demanded a chicken sandwich. The manager again informed them they were out of sandwiches.”
Crowson says the group then left and no one was injured. He says police are reviewing surveillance footage to try to identify the hungry gunman.
Popeyes’ release of a crispy chicken sandwich caused a social media stir over who has the best chicken sandwich. The demand was so great that Popeyes issued a statement saying restaurants across the country were expected to sell out in a manner of days.
The company issued a statement that said, in part, “We, along with our suppliers, are working tirelessly to bring the new sandwich back to guests as soon as possible.”
Apparently the gunman didn’t get the memo.
