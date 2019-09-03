DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – On Tuesday all the talk in the sports world was about Big D… D as in Dallas… as in Dallas Cowboys.

Jerry Jones started his day vowing, “I ain’t messing around” when it comes to haggling and negotiating the end to Ezekiel Elliott’s hold out.

There are reports that Zeke and his representatives are headed back to Dallas from Cabo San Lucas Tuesday afternoon.

#Cowboys RB Zeke Elliott, who has been in Cabo since training camp began, is flying back to the Dallas area in case his extension gets done, sources say. The deal is not done. Some obstacles remain. But he will be in town if it gets finalized. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 3, 2019

As it stands the 24-year-old running back, who didn’t attend training camp or play in any pre-season games, is still a contract holdout. But according to the NFL Network, Zeke is headed back to North Texas just in case he and Jerry Jones reach a deal on his contract extension.

Elliott is said to have kept in shape and trained on his own while south of the border. Conditioning that included working out with running back Marshall Faulk.

With the hold out of the star running back reaching it’s 40th day, the Cowboys continue to prepare to open the season without him, but hope remains that Elliott will be in uniform when the Cowboys host the New York Giants at 3:25 p.m. Sunday.

During his weekly Tuesday morning radio show on 105.3FM The Fan, Jones said the Cowboys aren’t waiting to find out if/when a proposed contract extension might get finalized. But he admitted, “I am hopeful that we will have Zeke.”

Elliott has two years left on his contract and reportedly wants an extension that would make him the NFL’s highest-paid running back. As it stands, he is set to make $3.9 million this season and $9.1 million in 2020.