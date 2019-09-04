THE COLONY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Three shooting suspects in a stolen vehicle in The Colony were arrested early Wednesday morning after a chase ended in a crash, police say.
Police responded to a call just after midnight in the 6000 block of Dooley Drive in regards to a person who was shot in the leg. When officers arrived, they saw a suspect vehicle driving away from the scene.
The shooting victim was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.
The responding officers chased the vehicle before it eventually crashed at Main Street and the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Police say three males ran from the vehicle.
According to police, one of the suspects was immediately detained. Neighboring police departments from Lewisville and Carrollton along with the Texas Department of Public Safety helped search for the other two suspects.
Police say the two other suspects were later found by Lewisville officers at a gas station near Standridge Drive and the Sam Rayburn Tollway at around 2:30 a.m.
Police also learned the suspect vehicle was stolen.
The identities of the suspects have not been released as the investigation continues.
