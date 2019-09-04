BEAUMONT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 29-year-old man was indicted for robbing a bank in Beaumont.
Clarence Richard Griffin was indicted by a federal grand jury Wednesday and charged with bank robbery.
According to information presented in court, on Aug. 8, 2019, Griffin is alleged to have entered the Beaumont Community Credit Union on MLK Parkway in Beaumont, approached the teller with his hand inside a plastic bag simulating a weapon, and demanded money. Griffin then fled the credit union with approximately $2,100 in cash and was apprehended a short time later near the credit union with the stolen cash, plastic bag, and bank tracking device. Video surveillance supported witness accounts.
If convicted, Griffin faces up to 20 years in federal prison.
This case is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Anderson.
