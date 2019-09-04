



Donnie Arlondo Ferrell, 26, pleaded guilty in February 2019 to shooting and killing U.S. Postal Service employee Tony Mosby, who was behind the wheel of a USPS vehicle at the time.

According to plea documents, Ferrell – one of three passengers inside a Mazda traveling eastbound on I-30 – became incensed at something he perceived Mr. Mosby had done on the freeway.

He leaned out of the Mazda and fired four shots at the USPS vehicle. Mr. Ferrell then watched as the USPS vehicle crashed into a retaining wall on the freeway.

When law enforcement attempted to arrest Ferrell two days later, there was a standoff outside a home for several hours before police got him in custody.

Ferrell pleaded guilty to one count of murder of an employee of an agency of the United States government, and one count of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence.

“It was devastating to learn of the senseless act of violence that took the life of a federal postal employee while on the job in our district,” U.S. Attorney Nealy Cox said in February after the defendant’s guilty plea. “I’m gratified we could bring the perpetrator to justice. My heart goes out to Mr. Mosby’s family and friends.”

“The sentencing of Donnie Ferrell for the murder of postal employee Tony Mosby brings to an end an investigation of a heinous crime,” stated U.S. Postal Inspection Service’s Fort Worth Division Inspector in Charge Thomas Noyes. “The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is committed to protect our employees and customers. While we cannot prevent these senseless acts, we will not allow anything to impede our pursuit of justice. A special thank you to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, FBI, U.S. Marshal Service, Dallas PD and Dallas County Sheriff’s Department among others who worked swiftly to bring closure to this investigation and the Mosby family.”

A codefendant, Bei-jing Tashawna Walker, accused of accessory after the fact, entered a plea of not guilty last March. Her trial is scheduled to begin October 28, and she is presumed innocent until proven guilty.