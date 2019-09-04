  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMFace the Truth
    2:30 PMFace the Truth
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Atmos, Atmos Energy, Dallas, DFW News, evacuated, evacuations, Gas leak, natural gas leak, Walnut Hill Lane

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An area in northwest Dallas has been evacuated after a natural gas line was cut late Wednesday morning.

Officials with Dallas Fire Rescue say the line, in the 11000 block of Denton Drive, is believed to have been cut by a crew working in the area.

As a precaution businesses near Denton Drive and Walnut Hill Lane have been evacuated.

The high pressure line is between four and six inches in diameter. Atmos Energy has been notified and crews are being sent to the scene.

DART Green Line service has also been suspended in the area.

* This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Comments