DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – An area in northwest Dallas has been evacuated after a natural gas line was cut late Wednesday morning.
Officials with Dallas Fire Rescue say the line, in the 11000 block of Denton Drive, is believed to have been cut by a crew working in the area.
As a precaution businesses near Denton Drive and Walnut Hill Lane have been evacuated.
The high pressure line is between four and six inches in diameter. Atmos Energy has been notified and crews are being sent to the scene.
DART Green Line service has also been suspended in the area.
* This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
