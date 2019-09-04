FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – With a 6-year contract extension worth $90 million, Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott is set to bank more than $103 million over his next 8 years with the team.
His new contract makes him the highest paid running back in NFL history.
Someone is sure to break that record before too long.
“Salaries just go up. They never go down,” said Jim Lacamp, Senior VP of Investments for UBS. “So two years from now or one year from now, we will have a new highest paid running back of all time.”
Lacamp said as long as the economy is strong and fans continue to dish out money for their favorite teams, owners will feel more inclined to pay “max level” within their salary caps.
“The reality is people are paying up. Whether it’s luxury seats or season tickets or whatever,” said Lacamp. “As long as they can keep selling that product at high prices, prices are going to go up and salaries are going to go up.”
Of the $103 million that Zeke stands to make, about half of it is guaranteed.
You must log in to post a comment.