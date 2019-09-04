  • CBS 11 NewsOn Air

By Jason Allen
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – The family of a man shot and killed during a traffic stop in Arlington has filed a wrongful death suit, asking for a judgment in excess of $7 million.

Former officer Bau Tran, and the city of Arlington are both named in the suit from the family of O’Shae Terry.

The 24-year-old was killed in September of 2018, when Tran tried to stop Terry from rolling up his windows during a traffic stop, then fired shots into the vehicle as Terry drove away.

O’Shae Terry (courtesy: Terry family)

A grand jury indicted Tran in May for criminally negligent homicide.

Former Arlington Police Officer Bau Tran (CBS 11)

He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

The suit says Terry’s case was the result of a police department that is in “disarray.”

It cites five other excessive force cases in the city, claiming officers show “bias against black males.”

“To shoot them down and kill them for no just reason, then I feel like they need to be held accountable,” said Terry’s mother, Sherley Woods on Wednesday.

Arlington’s department was featured in a video backed by the Department of Justice last year, highlighting its successes in handling high-profile cases and preventing them from becoming community flash points.

The city said it was not able to comment publicly about the suit on Wednesday.

