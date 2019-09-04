BEAUMONT, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A 41-year-old Ft. Lauderdale, Florida woman was indicted for federal drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas.
Shenita Denise Peterson was indicted Wednesday and charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine.
According to information provided in court, on Aug. 23, 2019, Peterson was stopped for a traffic violation on Interstate Highway 10 in Beaumont. A search of the car revealed 45 individual kilograms of cocaine, which were concealed in the door panels of the vehicle.
If convicted, Peterson faces up to life in federal prison.
This case is being investigated by the Beaumont Police Department and the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert L. Rawls.
It is important to note that a complaint, arrest, or indictment should not be considered as evidence of guilt and that all persons charged with a crime are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.
