MIDLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – One of two officers injured during a Labor Day weekend shooting rampage in Midland-Odessa is now out of the hospital.
Fellow officers, members of the community and hospital professionals lined up in respect and cheered as Officer Zack Owens was wheeled out of the hospital. He’s en route to see a specialist in Alabama. The ophthalmologist will evaluate Owens’ eye and likely perform corrective surgery for the glass shards that remain.
Visibly emotional, his right arm and left hand heavily bandaged, with a gauze eye patch, Owens was handed a new AR-Style rifle before he was helped out of his wheelchair.
Owens was shot multiple times in the arm and hand during the mass shooting on August 31, 2019. Both knuckles were destroyed by bullet entry to left hand and his right arm has a radial head fracture.
James Santana of the Odessa Police Department was also shot but survived, as did Chuck Pryor of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
On Monday, the City of Odessa released a full list of victims:
Among the killed were Joe Griffith, 40; Mary Granados, 29; Edwin Peregrino, 25; Rodolfo Julio Arco, 57; Kameron Karltess Brown, 30; Raul Garcia, 35; an an unnamed 15-year-old girl.
Dozens of others were wounded, including Nathan Hernandez, 18; Marc Gonzales, 38; Timothy Beard, 55; Glenda Dempsy, 62; Marco Corral, 62; Coy Edge, 53; Joseph Glide, 60; Daniel Munoz, 28; Robert Cavasoz, 38; Maria Boado, 27; Efe Obayagbona, 45; Bradley Grimsley, 64; Timmothy Hardaway, 54; Quadri Fatai, 41; Jesus Alvidrez, 21; Lilia Diaz, 46; Krystal Lee, 36; and Larry Shores, 34. An unidentified 17-month-old girl and a 9-year-old boy were also injured.
